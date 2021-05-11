Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.57% of Deluxe worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Deluxe by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,315,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLX stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

