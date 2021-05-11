Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 203.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

