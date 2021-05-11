Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.