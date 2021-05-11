Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 110,600 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

