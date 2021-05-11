Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 13,900 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.52. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $168.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

