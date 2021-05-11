Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 30,800 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.