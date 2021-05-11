Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 51,500 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

