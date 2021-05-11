Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $224.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.72. The firm has a market cap of $438.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

