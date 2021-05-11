Vitae Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.63 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00002973 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

