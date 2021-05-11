Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.34 million.

A number of analysts have commented on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

VITL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,226. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,635.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

