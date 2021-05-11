VITE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.11 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, VITE has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $85.77 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00116269 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,336,314 coins and its circulating supply is 481,765,203 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

