Vortex Defi Price Hits $0.12 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $311,428.72 and approximately $87,013.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010374 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

