VoteCoin (VOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $75,038.65 and approximately $61.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00585647 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00210058 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003877 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

