Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after buying an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,501,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,523,872 shares of company stock worth $56,806,062 in the last three months.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

