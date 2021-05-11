Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.12

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and traded as low as $16.95. Vuzix shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 6,046,959 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VUZI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vuzix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 222.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after buying an additional 1,919,660 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 603.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 890,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 209,107 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

