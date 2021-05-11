W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

