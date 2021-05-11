W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

GWW stock opened at $474.22 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $263.83 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

