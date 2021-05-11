Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $27,976.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $898.32 or 0.01562449 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,977,759 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

