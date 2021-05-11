Waifu Token Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $17,224.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00683460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00243534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.60 or 0.01191706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.46 or 0.00745190 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

