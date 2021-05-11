Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $393.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.