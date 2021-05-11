Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $138.90. 140,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $390.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

