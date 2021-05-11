Walmart (WMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walmart stock opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

