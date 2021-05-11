Warburg Research Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JEN. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.29 ($33.28).

Shares of JEN opened at €24.58 ($28.92) on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €19.04 ($22.40) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.93 and a 200-day moving average of €25.73.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

