Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.00

Shares of Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.80), with a volume of 286341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.80 ($1.80).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.66. The firm has a market cap of £583.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

