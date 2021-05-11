Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

WMG stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Warner Music Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 732.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 553,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 486,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 759.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

