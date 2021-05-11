Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

WPG stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

