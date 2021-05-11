Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Up 0.6%

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG) shares shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.10 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.68). 77,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 43,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.80 ($0.68).

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.67.

About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

