Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.76. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Waterloo Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

