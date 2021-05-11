Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Carol Dibattiste Buys 1,000 Shares

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Carol Dibattiste bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carol Dibattiste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Carol Dibattiste acquired 1,105 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,376.40.

WSTG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,756. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

