Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Trading Down 3%

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 7,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 142,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.25).

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.