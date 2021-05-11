WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.030-4.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.38. 44,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,682. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

