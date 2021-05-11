Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$48.00.

4/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.11. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.62.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.82%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,564,352. Insiders have sold a total of 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

