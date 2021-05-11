Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MercadoLibre (MELI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI):

5/10/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/6/2021 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – MercadoLibre is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,720.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,384.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $746.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,531.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,599.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,652.33 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

