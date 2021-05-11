Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mondi (MONDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS: MONDY) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

5/4/2021 – Mondi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Mondi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/15/2021 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Mondi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Mondi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Mondi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Mondi is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Mondi is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Mondi had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS MONDY traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

