Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ON Semiconductor (ON)

5/10/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

5/5/2021 – ON Semiconductor was given a new $3.75 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

5/4/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $41.50 to $45.00.

5/4/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $41.50 to $45.00.

5/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ON traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 960,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,017. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

