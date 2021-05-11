Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kering (PPRUY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kering (OTCMKTS: PPRUY):

5/5/2021 – Kering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/30/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/27/2021 – Kering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

4/22/2021 – Kering had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/21/2021 – Kering had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2021 – Kering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/21/2021 – Kering had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/7/2021 – Kering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

4/7/2021 – Kering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/30/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2021 – Kering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2021 – Kering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $84.56. 196,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,656. The firm has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. Kering SA has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Kering SA alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.