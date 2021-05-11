Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lonza Group (LZAGY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS: LZAGY):

5/11/2021 – Lonza Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/28/2021 – Lonza Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – Lonza Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Lonza Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Lonza Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Lonza Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Lonza Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company's Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. "

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.49. 94,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,358. Lonza Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

