Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX):

4/29/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

4/10/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Salarius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. "

NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 489,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,935. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $77,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

