Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK):

5/4/2021 – The Liberty SiriusXM Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

4/26/2021 – The Liberty SiriusXM Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Liberty SiriusXM Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

4/20/2021 – The Liberty SiriusXM Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Liberty SiriusXM Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 826,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,183. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.