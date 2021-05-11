Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $64.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $65.00.

4/21/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $65.00.

4/19/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

4/16/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

4/9/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/18/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of USB opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

