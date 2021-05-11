Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY):
- 5/7/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/7/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/6/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/22/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
- 4/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
- 4/16/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
- 4/13/2021 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
- 3/29/2021 – HeidelbergCement was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
- 3/24/2021 – HeidelbergCement was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “
- 3/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/23/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/22/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 3/19/2021 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 22,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,710. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.34.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.