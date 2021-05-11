Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) recently:

5/10/2021 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $206.00 to $213.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Affiliated Managers Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

4/15/2021 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Affiliated Managers Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

