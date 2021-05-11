Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BZLFY)

Bunzl (OTCMKTS: BZLFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/26/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/15/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Bunzl stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,179. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl plc has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

