Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Duke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider which projects to spend capital in the range of $65-$75 billion including transmission investments, during 2025-2029. It has lowered its carbon emissions by over 40% since 2005. Going ahead, it plans to at least double its portfolio of renewables by 2025 and projects an aggressive clean energy investment plan of $59 billion for the next 5 years. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the pandemic has been affecting the company’s operations and will continue to do so in the near future. In particular, its earnings suffered on account of load, waived fees and COVID costs, net of deferrals, due to COVID-19 outbreak. Its unfavorable financial ratios reflect that the company may face difficulty in paying off its debt obligations, at least in the near term.”

4/14/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $96.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

