Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HEICO (HEI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HEICO (NYSE: HEI) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2021 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – HEICO was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2021 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – HEICO was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:HEI opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.01.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth $156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 20.0% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

