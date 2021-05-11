Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY):

5/6/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $480.00 to $550.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $460.00 to $540.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $578.00 to $595.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $575.00 to $585.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

4/29/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $540.00 to $590.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $578.00 to $595.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $550.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/1/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/31/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $530.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/15/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock.

ORLY stock opened at $562.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $524.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.27 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

