Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Seagate Technology (STX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $85.00.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00.

4/21/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

4/14/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

3/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Seagate Technology plc alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.