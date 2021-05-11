Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Blackstone Group (BX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX):

5/3/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $82.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – The Blackstone Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues and robust growth in assets under management (AUM) balance. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth efforts. The company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Also, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings and high debt level, remains a major near-term concern. Yet, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's asset growth.”

4/27/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $82.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/22/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – The Blackstone Group was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – The Blackstone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth efforts. The company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. Moreover, its transition from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation is expected to help attract more investors. Further, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's asset growth. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Also, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remains a major near-term concern.”

BX opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

