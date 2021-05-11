Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI):

5/10/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

5/3/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

3/17/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

