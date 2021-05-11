Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sampo Oyj (SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS: SAXPY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Sampo Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2021 – Sampo Oyj had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/7/2021 – Sampo Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/26/2021 – Sampo Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/6/2021 – Sampo Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of SAXPY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,389. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

